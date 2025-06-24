Sava Infond d.o.o. Has $2.58 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sava Infond d.o.o. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 69.89%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

