Embree Financial Group Acquires 126 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Embree Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

IVW opened at $105.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.93. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.31 and a 1 year high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

