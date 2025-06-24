BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Buys 97 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,661 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,406,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after buying an additional 3,452,075 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,151,316,000 after buying an additional 1,634,231 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $890,469,000 after buying an additional 164,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $739,585,000 after buying an additional 981,796 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Melius upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of BA stock opened at $201.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.93. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $218.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

