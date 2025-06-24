Comparing Natural Health Trends (NHTC) & The Competition

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Natural Health Trends and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Health Trends $42.96 million $570,000.00 90.60 Natural Health Trends Competitors $2.80 billion $103.50 million 3.31

Natural Health Trends’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Natural Health Trends. Natural Health Trends is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Natural Health Trends and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Health Trends 1.18% 1.48% 0.89% Natural Health Trends Competitors -0.12% 0.85% 0.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

10.1% of Natural Health Trends shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Natural Health Trends shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Natural Health Trends has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Health Trends’ competitors have a beta of -0.49, meaning that their average share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Natural Health Trends pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.7%. Natural Health Trends pays out 1,600.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 71.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Natural Health Trends beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements. It also provides beauty products, such as age-defying and hydrating cleansers, creams, lotions, serums, and toners; and lifestyle products, which include weight management and energy enhancing supplements, as well as topical gels. In addition, the company offers home appliances; and daily products, such as oral care, hair care, and body care. It sells its products directly to consumers, as well as through an e-commerce retail platform in the United States, Canada, Cayman Islands, Mexico, Peru, Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, India, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Florida Institute of Massage Therapy, Inc. and changed its name to Natural Health Trends Corp. in June 1993. Natural Health Trends Corp. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.