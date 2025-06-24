Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Position Lifted by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 330 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 1,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 43,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 23,586 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $203.32 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 116.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.10 and its 200-day moving average is $185.08.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC raised Palo Alto Networks from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $16,541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,543,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,132,981.56. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $160,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,734.65. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 790,536 shares of company stock valued at $139,998,368 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

