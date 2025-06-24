Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 905 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $117.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $120.50.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

