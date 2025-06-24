Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 18,747 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 394,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,747 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $70,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,544,800,000 after buying an additional 649,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,599,000 after acquiring an additional 267,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,029,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,584,490,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,706,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,382,684,000 after purchasing an additional 822,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $201.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.98 and a 200 day moving average of $181.98.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $170.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.55.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

