FORM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 466 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

FORM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $513.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The firm has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Argus set a $510.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.19.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

