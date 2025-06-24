AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 470,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $72,342,000 after buying an additional 26,355 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 128,722 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 9,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $153.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.82 and its 200 day moving average is $154.83. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $211.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total value of $35,265.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,568,140.80. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,507.82. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.96.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

