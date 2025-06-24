Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Cfra Research increased their target price on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

