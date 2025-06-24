New Covenant Trust Company N.A. Sells 64 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. lowered its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $248.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $264.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $257.47.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.15.

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

