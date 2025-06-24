Hi Line Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 2.7% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.68.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $16,074,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,274,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,397,166,625.84. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,360 shares of company stock valued at $63,022,219. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $226.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.74 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.95. The firm has a market cap of $257.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 34.34%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

