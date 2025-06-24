Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Decreased by New Covenant Trust Company N.A.

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.8% of New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $130.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.10.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

