Critical Contrast: SRM Entertainment (SRM) and Its Rivals

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of SRM Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of SRM Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SRM Entertainment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SRM Entertainment alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRM Entertainment -74.56% -78.96% -61.80% SRM Entertainment Competitors -41.61% -78.91% -10.65%

Volatility and Risk

SRM Entertainment has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SRM Entertainment’s peers have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SRM Entertainment $4.31 million -$4.34 million -35.38 SRM Entertainment Competitors $1.54 billion -$21.09 million -1.11

This table compares SRM Entertainment and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SRM Entertainment’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than SRM Entertainment. SRM Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SRM Entertainment peers beat SRM Entertainment on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

SRM Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SRM Entertainment, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for SRM Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRM Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.