Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Raised by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 2.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.22.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 5.8%

AMGN opened at $272.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

