Berry Wealth Group LP Cuts Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Berry Wealth Group LP reduced its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.8% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $998,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 40,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 6,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 80,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.30. The company has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.87.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

