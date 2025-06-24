Reviewing NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) and Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC)

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) and NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silicom and NETGEAR”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Silicom alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicom $58.11 million 1.51 -$13.71 million ($1.94) -8.00 NETGEAR $671.23 million 1.22 $12.36 million $0.82 34.60

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NETGEAR has higher revenue and earnings than Silicom. Silicom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETGEAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

52.9% of Silicom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of NETGEAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Silicom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of NETGEAR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Silicom and NETGEAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicom -19.57% -8.67% -7.39% NETGEAR 3.72% -7.63% -4.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Silicom and NETGEAR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicom 0 1 0 0 2.00 NETGEAR 0 0 1 0 3.00

NETGEAR has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.20%. Given NETGEAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NETGEAR is more favorable than Silicom.

Volatility & Risk

Silicom has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NETGEAR has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NETGEAR beats Silicom on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicom

(Get Free Report)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards. The company also provides virtualized and universal customer-premises equipment; and edge devices for SD-WAN, secure access service edge, Telco dedicated routers, and NFV deployments. It serves original equipment manufacturing, cloud, telco, mobile, and related service provider markets. The company operates in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Silicom Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

About NETGEAR

(Get Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc. provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls. The NETGEAR for Business segment provides pro AV Solutions; pro routers; enterprise grade cloud managed or standalone access points; general purpose ethernet switches; NETGEAR Insight remote management software; and NETGEAR engage controller. It markets and sells its products through wholesale distributors, traditional and online retailers, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers, as well as through its direct online store. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.