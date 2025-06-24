Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) & Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Head to Head Comparison

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Select Medical has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Select Medical and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Medical 2.81% 11.04% 3.25% Aethlon Medical N/A -153.96% -109.13%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Medical 0 1 4 0 2.80 Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Select Medical and Aethlon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Select Medical presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.03%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,696.61%. Given Aethlon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than Select Medical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Select Medical and Aethlon Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Medical $5.19 billion 0.37 $214.04 million $1.34 11.15 Aethlon Medical $570,000.00 5.20 -$12.21 million ($12.64) -0.12

Select Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Aethlon Medical. Aethlon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of Select Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Select Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Select Medical beats Aethlon Medical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma. The Rehabilitation Hospital segment offers therapy and rehabilitation treatments, including rehabilitative services for brain and spinal cord injuries, strokes, amputations, neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, pediatric congenital or acquired disabilities, and cancer. The Outpatient Rehabilitation segment operates rehabilitation clinics that provide physical, occupational, and speech rehabilitation programs and services; and specialized programs, such as functional programs for work related injuries, hand therapy, post-concussion rehabilitation, pediatric and cancer rehabilitation, and athletic training services. The Concentra segment operates and provides occupational health centers, telemedicine platforms, onsite clinics, and contract services at employer worksites that deliver occupational health services, consumer health, physical therapy, and preventive care. Select Medical Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

