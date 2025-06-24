Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Up 1.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $110.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $95.00 and last traded at $93.18. Approximately 3,085,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 9,018,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.95.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.87.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $102,187.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,305.20. This represents a 16.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $2,397,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 592,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,637,052. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,525,085 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Arista Networks by 4.9% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,081,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,666,000 after buying an additional 330,598 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 102.1% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,142,000 after buying an additional 1,559,453 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 191,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after buying an additional 73,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $2,766,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.