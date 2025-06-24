Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Up 1.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $110.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as high as $95.00 and last traded at $93.18. Approximately 3,085,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 9,018,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.95.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.87.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Arista Networks by 4.9% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,081,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,666,000 after buying an additional 330,598 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 102.1% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,142,000 after buying an additional 1,559,453 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 191,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after buying an additional 73,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $2,766,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.37.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arista Networks declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
