44,517 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Bought by Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,391,000 after buying an additional 15,476,455 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $269,842,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,646 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,015,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,019.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,066,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,219 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average of $68.24. The stock has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $72.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

