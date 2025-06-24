Community Financial Services Group LLC Purchases 589 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE MCD opened at $289.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.79. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

