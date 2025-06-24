Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $35.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.29% from the company’s previous close.

CDTX has been the topic of several other reports. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. WBB Securities reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cidara Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

Shares of CDTX traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,532. The company has a market capitalization of $622.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.17. Cidara Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $56.83.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.45) by $3.79. Analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $224,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

