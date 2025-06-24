Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $16,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $104.08 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.34.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

