Analyzing Freightos (CRGO) & The Competition

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Financial Transaction Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Freightos to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Freightos and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freightos 0 0 1 0 3.00 Freightos Competitors 428 2505 5497 120 2.62

Freightos presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.67%. As a group, “Financial Transaction Services” companies have a potential upside of 13.31%. Given Freightos’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Freightos is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Freightos $25.38 million -$22.49 million -4.86 Freightos Competitors $3.85 billion $1.11 billion -25.32

This table compares Freightos and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Freightos’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Freightos. Freightos is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.7% of Freightos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of shares of all “Financial Transaction Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Freightos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “Financial Transaction Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Freightos and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freightos -88.17% -38.19% -28.69% Freightos Competitors -12.24% 4.31% 4.19%

Summary

Freightos rivals beat Freightos on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. It operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. The company also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics. In addition, it provides digital customs brokerage services. The company is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

