Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Boosted by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.7%

CAT stock opened at $366.65 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $418.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.33 and its 200-day moving average is $346.24. The firm has a market cap of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. This trade represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.