PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of LOW opened at $218.64 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $122.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.17.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Truist Financial set a $264.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.