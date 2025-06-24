Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $116.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.95. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.21 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

