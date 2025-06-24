Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX) Insider Brett Matthew Hall Purchases 6,007 Shares

Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) insider Brett Matthew Hall bought 6,007 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $14,597.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 359,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,142.74. This represents a 1.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brett Matthew Hall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Brett Matthew Hall purchased 7,415 shares of Immuneering stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $20,020.50.

IMRX traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. 523,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,205. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43. Immuneering Corporation has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.83.

Immuneering ( NASDAQ:IMRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Immuneering Corporation will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Immuneering by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immuneering during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Immuneering by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,871 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immuneering by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 51,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Immuneering from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Immuneering from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

