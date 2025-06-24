Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Barclays

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.92.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.34. 173,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,843. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $153.84. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $211,840.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,931.02. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 286.2% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 640.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

