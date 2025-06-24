Sunesis Advisors LLC Sells 459 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sunesis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.99 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

