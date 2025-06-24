Sava Infond d.o.o. Has $2.14 Million Stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Sava Infond d.o.o. lowered its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 102,213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $781,000. Miramar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 54,564 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argentarii LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.74.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $225.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.34 and its 200-day moving average is $230.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.