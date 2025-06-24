Global Fintech & Regtech Fu S8 Buys 100,000 Shares of Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Stock

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Fintech & Regtech Fu S8 purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,187,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,250. The trade was a 3.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of RVYL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. 229,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Ryvyl Inc. has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.40.

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million. Ryvyl had a negative return on equity of 655.77% and a negative net margin of 49.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryvyl Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryvyl in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ryvyl stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Mariner LLC owned about 1.05% of Ryvyl at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

