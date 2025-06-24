Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of VOO stock opened at $553.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $528.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.