BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day moving average of $60.69.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.