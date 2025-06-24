Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sava Infond d.o.o. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 344.4% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $511.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $557.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $638.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $700.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $662.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $836.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

