Comparing Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR) and Permian Resources (NYSE:PR)

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) and Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Permian Resources and Mach Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Resources 22.74% 11.96% 7.49% Mach Natural Resources 16.65% 20.39% 10.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Permian Resources and Mach Natural Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Resources $5.00 billion 2.27 $984.70 million $1.62 8.71 Mach Natural Resources $969.63 million 1.80 $185.18 million $1.60 9.24

Permian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Mach Natural Resources. Permian Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mach Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Permian Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Mach Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.4%. Permian Resources pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mach Natural Resources pays out 197.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Permian Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Mach Natural Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Permian Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Mach Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Permian Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 87.8% of Mach Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Permian Resources has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mach Natural Resources has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Permian Resources and Mach Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Resources 1 1 13 1 2.88 Mach Natural Resources 0 0 2 1 3.33

Permian Resources currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.07%. Mach Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.33%. Given Mach Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mach Natural Resources is more favorable than Permian Resources.

Summary

Permian Resources beats Mach Natural Resources on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Centennial Resource Development, Inc. and changed its name to Permian Resources Corporation in September 2022. Permian Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Mach Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.