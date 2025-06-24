Sheets Smith Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,345 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,256,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,907,000 after buying an additional 4,525,993 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10,878.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,613,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,972,000 after buying an additional 7,544,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,275,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,001,000 after acquiring an additional 67,726 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,536,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,046,000 after acquiring an additional 668,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.72 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.67.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

