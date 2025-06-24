Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Booking accounts for about 0.6% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Booking were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Booking by 521,609.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,887,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,892 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 621,874.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,295,423,000 after acquiring an additional 864,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,958,352,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Booking by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,283,000 after acquiring an additional 95,308 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Booking by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,499,000 after acquiring an additional 58,357 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,333.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,639.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5,195.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,943.03.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $20.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,388.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.