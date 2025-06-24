ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 739,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $77,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,826,062 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,081,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751,120 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,546,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,078 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,570,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,544,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,131,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,792,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,757,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,364,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,661 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $91.82 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $118.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.