iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 272,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $93.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

