iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Amundi lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 109,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $105.92 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.93.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

