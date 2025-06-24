Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,366,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average of $111.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.63%.

Several analysts have commented on UPS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Galvan Research reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

