Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Sells 740 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,248,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,320,226,000 after acquiring an additional 475,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,382,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,651,000 after purchasing an additional 291,875 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after buying an additional 2,012,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $8,407,908,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $770.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $780.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $800.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $729.91 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $936.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.79.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

