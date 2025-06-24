Lazari Capital Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $146.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

