Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC Has $477,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $422.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $429.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $398.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.64. The stock has a market cap of $418.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

