FORM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $427,000 in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

FORM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $146.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.52. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

