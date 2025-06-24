Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,376 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 826,847 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $60,244,000 after purchasing an additional 49,262 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 250,062 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 84,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Truist Financial raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Fox Advisors downgraded Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.39.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $178.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $93.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

