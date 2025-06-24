Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.

Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 789,784 shares in the company, valued at $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 361,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 875,444 shares of company stock valued at $172,097,492. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $253.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.28. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $265.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

