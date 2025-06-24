Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,289,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,243,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE BAC opened at $46.32 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $348.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Phillip Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

