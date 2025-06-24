iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,011,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,897 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $107.56 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

